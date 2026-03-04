Tyler Wells headshot

Tyler Wells News: Slated for bullpen role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz confirmed Wednesday that Wells will be used as a reliever at the beginning of the season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

President of baseball operations Mike Elias said as camp opened that Wells would be built up as a starting pitcher, but since then the club tipped its hand in regards to Wells' role by using the righty in one-inning stints. Wells has looked sharp in Grapefruit League action, yielding just one hit with a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless frames. He could be ticketed for a high-leverage bullpen role from the right side while Andrew Kittredge (shoulder) is out.

Tyler Wells
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Wells
