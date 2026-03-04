Tyler Wells News: Slated for bullpen role
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz confirmed Wednesday that Wells will be used as a reliever at the beginning of the season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
President of baseball operations Mike Elias said as camp opened that Wells would be built up as a starting pitcher, but since then the club tipped its hand in regards to Wells' role by using the righty in one-inning stints. Wells has looked sharp in Grapefruit League action, yielding just one hit with a 5:0 K:BB over three scoreless frames. He could be ticketed for a high-leverage bullpen role from the right side while Andrew Kittredge (shoulder) is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Wells See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East15 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker85 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026149 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week165 days ago
-
MLB FAAB Factor
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets167 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Wells See More