Tyler Wells News: Snags fifth save
Wells struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Tigers.
Bryan Baker is getting an extended breather after working three straight days from Saturday to Monday, so Wells got a chance to pick up his first save for the Rays and didn't squander it. The former Oriole has been scored upon only once in eight appearances for his new team, posting a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 10.1 innings since switching AL East jerseys at the trade deadline.
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