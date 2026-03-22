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Tyler Zuber News: Cut from Miami's camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 11:04am

The Marlins reassigned Zuber to minor-league camp Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Zuber attended camp as a non-roster invitee but had drawn some early buzz after striking out three of the four batters he faced in his first Grapefruit League appearance. However, the right-hander went on to give up at least one run in three of his final four spring outings to take himself out of the running for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. Zuber previously made 10 big-league appearances with the Mets and Marlins in 2025, pitching to an 11.25 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 12 innings.

Tyler Zuber
Miami Marlins
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