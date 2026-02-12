Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Mets placed Megill (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for MJ Melendez, who signing became official Thursday. Megill will miss the entire 2026 season following September 2025 Tommy John surgery.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
