Tylor Megill Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list
The Mets placed Megill (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for MJ Melendez, who signing became official Thursday. Megill will miss the entire 2026 season following September 2025 Tommy John surgery.
