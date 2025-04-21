Tylor Megill News: Fans 10 in win

Megill (3-2) allowed a hit and four walks over 5.1 scoreless innings Monday, striking out 10 and earning a win against Philadelphia.

Megill mowed through the Phillies and produced his first double-digit strikeout performance since his 2021 rookie campaign. Outside of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, he didn't face much of a threat despite throwing only 53 of 92 pitches for strikes. Megill generated a season-high 14 whiffs. He dropped his ERA to a terrific 1.09 with a 30:11 K:BB through 24.2 frames. Megill's next start is expected to be in Washington this weekend.