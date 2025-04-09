Tylor Megill News: Fans seven in tough loss

Megill (2-1) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two unearned runs on six hits and three walks over four-plus innings as the Mets fell 5-0 to the Marlins. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was locked into a pitcher's duel with Max Meyer through four innings, but the first three Miami hitters in the fifth reached base thanks in part to a Brett Baty throwing error, and two of them wound up scoring. Megill got an early hook thanks to an elevated pitch count, as he tossed 56 of 90 pitches for strikes before exiting including an impressive 31 called or swinging strikes. He'll take a 0.63 ERA and 17:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.