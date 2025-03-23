Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill News: Officially makes rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Megill has been awarded a spot in the Mets' rotation, and he'll start the team's second game of the season March 28 against Houston, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Megill's spot in the rotation was a foregone conclusion with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) out for the beginning of the campaign. Megill solidified the decision with a strong spring during which he posted a 4.24 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB over 17 innings. Clay Holmes has been named New York's Opening Day starter, and he'll be followed in the rotation by Megill, Griffin Canning, David Peterson and Kodai Senga.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now