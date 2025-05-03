Tylor Megill News: Saturday's start postponed
Megill's scheduled start against St. Louis on Saturday won't take place because the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Saturday's matchup has been rescheduled for Sunday, when the teams will play a split doubleheader. The righty is slated to pitch in Game 2 of Sunday's twin bill, per Tim Healey of Newsday, and he'll look to notch a second straight quality start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now