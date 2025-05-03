Fantasy Baseball
Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill News: Saturday's start postponed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 11:07am

Megill's scheduled start against St. Louis on Saturday won't take place because the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's matchup has been rescheduled for Sunday, when the teams will play a split doubleheader. The righty is slated to pitch in Game 2 of Sunday's twin bill, per Tim Healey of Newsday, and he'll look to notch a second straight quality start.

