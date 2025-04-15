Tylor Megill News: Shaky in loss to Twins

Megill (2-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Twins after giving up four runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks in five innings. He struck out three.

While Megill started his outing with two scoreless innings, the following three frames were a bit more troublesome. Two of Megill's runs went unearned due to Francisco Lindor's fielding error in the third inning, and the right-hander gave up two runs across his final two frames before his night ended. Just one of Megill's eight hits went for extra bases, though. Despite submitting a 1.34 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 19.1 innings (four starts), Megill has been limited the damage by turning in a 1.40 ERA ahead of his next scheduled start against the Cardinals at home this weekend.