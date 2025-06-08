Tylor Megill News: Strikes out five in win

Megill (5-4) earned the win against the Rockies on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Megill cruised through four innings before allowing two runs in the fifth. He generated an impressive 14 whiffs on 82 pitches and was backed by an early outburst from the Mets' offense. On the year, the 29-year-old owns a 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 84:31 K:BB across 64.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Rays next weekend.