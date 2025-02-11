Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tylor Megill headshot

Tylor Megill News: Will stretch out this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 11:11am

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Megill will be stretched out as a starting pitcher this spring, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets' current plan is to open the season with a six-man rotation, and Megill will be in the mix for one of those last two spots along with David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn (back). Megill could eventually shift to a relief role, although he does have minor-league options left so the righty could also open the season in the Triple-A Syracuse rotation.

Tylor Megill
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now