Tyron Guerrero News: Contract selected
The Red Sox selected Guerrero's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Friday.
Guerrero earned the promotion by collecting a 0.92 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings while notching three saves with Worcester. If the hard-throwing righty makes an appearance out of the Boston bullpen, it will be his first at the major-league level since 2019.
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