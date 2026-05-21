Tyron Guerrero News: Expected to be called up
The Red Sox will call up Guerrero from Triple-A Worcester prior to Friday's contest versus the Twins, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
It's a story of perseverance for the 35-year-old Guerrero, who has not pitched in the big leagues since 2019. He's earned the promotion by collecting a 0.92 ERA and 22:6 K:BB over 19.2 innings while notching three saves with Worcester. It's unclear what the corresponding move will be in order to free up a roster spot for Guerrero.
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