Tyrone Taylor Injury: Expected to hit IL
Taylor (hip) will be sent for an MRI, but the team expects that he'll require a stint on the injured list, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.
Taylor was pulled from Monday's game against Cincinnati after suffering a right hip injury, and the team has yet to reveal the severity of the issue. Assuming he does land on the injured list over the next day or so, A.J. Ewing and Bretty Baty could pick up a few extra at-bats.
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