Tyrone Taylor Injury: IL move made official
The Mets placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hip flexor strain.
Taylor was injured while running out a grounder in Monday's loss to the Reds. The severity of the strain hasn't been revealed, but even if it's mild, it's the type of injury that often leads to longer than a minimum absence.
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