Tyrone Taylor headshot

Tyrone Taylor Injury: IL move made official

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Mets placed Taylor on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right hip flexor strain.

Taylor was injured while running out a grounder in Monday's loss to the Reds. The severity of the strain hasn't been revealed, but even if it's mild, it's the type of injury that often leads to longer than a minimum absence.

Tyrone Taylor
New York Mets
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