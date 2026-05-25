Tyrone Taylor Injury: Leaves with apparent leg injury

Taylor was removed from Monday's game versus the Reds after the sixth inning with an apparent leg injury, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

He limped off the field and into the clubhouse after grounding out in the bottom of the sixth inning, and MJ Melendez entered the game in Taylor's place in the top of the seventh. Taylor went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his two plate appearances before exiting. The Mets should have more on the outfielder's condition soon.