Tyrone Taylor Injury: Leaves with hip injury

Taylor was removed from Monday's game versus the Reds after the sixth inning with right hip discomfort, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

He limped off the field and into the clubhouse after grounding out in the bottom of the sixth inning, and MJ Melendez entered the game in Taylor's place in the top of the seventh. Taylor went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in his two plate appearances before exiting. The Mets should have more after the game regarding the outfielder's future availability.