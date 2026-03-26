Tyrone Taylor News: Backup outfield duties on tap

Taylor has held onto a spot on the Mets' Opening Day roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old will be the top backup to the injury-prone Luis Robert in center field, and Taylor could also spell rookie Carson Benge in right field against tough left-handed pitching. Taylor stole a career-high 12 bases over 340 plate appearances in 2025 while slashing .223/.279/.319 with two homers.