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Tyrone Taylor News: Comes up big after late entrance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Taylor went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 9-0 win against the Giants on Saturday.

Taylor began the game on the bench, but he was called upon to pinch hit for Jared Young in the fifth inning. That decision proved to be wise for the Mets, as Taylor blasted a three-run homer on the fifth pitch he saw and later added an RBI single. This was a much-needed performance by Taylor, who entered the game 0-for-9 through four contests. Taylor could see more opportunities moving forward if Juan Soto, who left Friday's game due to a minor right calf strain, needs to miss more time.

Tyrone Taylor
New York Mets
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