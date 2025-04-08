Tyrone Taylor News: Drawing second straight start

Taylor will start in center field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win, Taylor will be awarded a second consecutive start. Though the Mets' center-field situation appears to be fluid, manager Carlos Mendoza seems to be prioritizing Taylor at the moment while Jose Siri has slashed .059/.200/.118 through the team's first 10 games.