Tyrone Taylor headshot

Tyrone Taylor News: Drawing second straight start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Taylor will start in center field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Marlins.

After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Monday's 2-0 win, Taylor will be awarded a second consecutive start. Though the Mets' center-field situation appears to be fluid, manager Carlos Mendoza seems to be prioritizing Taylor at the moment while Jose Siri has slashed .059/.200/.118 through the team's first 10 games.

