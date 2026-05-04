Tyrone Taylor headshot

Tyrone Taylor News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Taylor is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Taylor will hit the bench after starting in the Mets' previous three games while going 1-for-11 with a walk and an RBI. Though his playing-time outlook has improved with Luis Robert (back) recently landing on the injured list, Taylor may have to settle for a part-time role in center field against right-handed pitching since rookie Carson Benge is also capable of covering the position.

Tyrone Taylor
New York Mets
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