Tyrone Taylor News: Looks healthy for camp

Taylor (elbow/hernia) took part in Wednesday's full-squad workout, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Taylor appears to be back to full health for spring training after he underwent an umbilical hernia repair Oct. 30 as well as surgery to remove a loose body from his right elbow Nov. 7. Both procedures carried recovery timelines of roughly two months, so Taylor was presumably able to resume working out without restrictions in January before he reported to camp. Taylor is a candidate to open the season as the Mets' starting center fielder, though Jose Siri and Starling Marte will likely push him for playing time in what could end up being a timeshare at the position.