Tyrone Taylor News: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Taylor is not in the Mets' starting lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.
Taylor will be out of the Mets' lineup for a second consecutive game while the team starts Juan Soto, Carson Benge and MJ Melendez in the outfield from left to right. Taylor has struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 3-for-22 (.136) with one RBI over his last eight outings.
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