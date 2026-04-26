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Tyrone Taylor News: Provides lone run in Game 1 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Taylor went deep off Jose Quintana in the fifth inning of the matinee game. This was Taylor's second homer of the season, though he entered Sunday just 4-for-19 (.211) over his previous nine games. The outfielder reverted to his usual recent form by going 0-for-3 in the nightcap, ending the day at .214/.233/.381 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and no stolen bases over 45 plate appearances. Taylor is working as a fourth outfielder for now and will likely earn most of his plate appearances against southpaws, though the newly-signed Austin Slater could end up filling a similar role.

Tyrone Taylor
New York Mets
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