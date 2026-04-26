Tyrone Taylor News: Provides lone run in matinee loss

Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 3-1 loss to the Rockies in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Taylor went deep off Jose Quintana in the fifth inning of the matinee game. This was Taylor's second homer of the season, though he entered Sunday just 4-for-19 (.211) over his previous nine games. The outfielder reverted to his usual recent form by going 0-for-3 in the nightcap, ending the day at .214/.233/.381 slash line with two homers, seven RBI, four runs scored and no stolen bases over 45 plate appearances. Taylor has started four of the last five games, two each in center field and right field, while Juan Soto remains limited to DH as he gets back up to speed following a calf strain. Once Soto is cleared to resume defensive duties, Taylor will likely return to a depth role.