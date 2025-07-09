Tyrone Taylor News: Remaining on bench Wednesday

Taylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Taylor had made five consecutive starts to close out the past week, but he'll be on the bench for the second day in a row. With Jesse Winker returning from the injured list Tuesday and expected to clog up the designated-hitter spot moving forward, the Mets appear likely to use McNeil as their primary option in center against right-handed pitching, which will relegate Taylor to more of a fourth-outfielder role.