Tyrone Taylor headshot

Tyrone Taylor News: Starts in center field Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Taylor drew the start in center field and batted seventh in Thursday's opener versus the Astros.

Taylor and Jose Siri could split reps in center field fairly evenly for the Mets, but it was Taylor getting the first crack at the position Opening Day. The 31-year-old collected a .701 OPS with seven homers and 11 steals across 130 regular-season contests for the Mets last season.

