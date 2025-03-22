Tyson Miller Injury: Headed to injured list

Miller will begin the season on the injured list with a left hip impingement, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller had a tough time finding his footing on the mound this spring, finishing the Cactus League schedule with nine earned runs allowed over just 4.2 innings, though he managed to strike out seven batters in the process. He'll head to the IL to begin the 2025 campaign and may be relegated to a middle-relief role in the Cubs' bullpen once healthy.