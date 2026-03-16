Tyson Miller News: Reassigned to minors camp
The White Sox reassigned Miller to minor-league camp Monday.
Miller signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox back in January after spending the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs' organization. Miller has appeared in 74 career games at the big-league level, logging a 3.87 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 72:28 K:BB across 93 innings.
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