Valente Bellozo News: Added to 40-man roster
The Rockies selected Bellozo's contract Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bellozo didn't make the cut for Colorado's Opening Day roster after giving up 11 earned runs in 15.2 Cactus League innings, but he will claim a spot on the team's 40-man roster. The 26-year-old right-hander owns a 4.20 ERA and 1.32 WHIP through 150 innings in his big-league career and could earn a spot in the Rockies' poor starting rotation if he returns to form in Triple-A. RJ Petit (elbow) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.
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