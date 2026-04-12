Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Allows five runs in bulk role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Bellozo allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

With planned starter Kyle Freeland (shoulder) a late scratch, Bellozo entered in the third inning as the bulk reliever. The results were lackluster, as the right-hander struggled with his command and served up three homers. Through 10.2 big-league innings this season, Bellozo owns a 7.59 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

Valente Bellozo
Colorado Rockies
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