Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Begins hunt for rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Bellozo struck out two in a perfect inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander got the start in the Marlins' spring opener and tossed 10 of 16 pitches for strikes. Bellozo was a surprising contributor in 2024, posting a 3.67 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB over 13 starts in his big-league debut, but the 25-year-old isn't guaranteed a rotation spot this time around with Sandy Alcantara healthy and Cal Quantrill now in the fold. Bellozo is expected to compete in camp with top prospect Max Meyer and Adam Mazur for the fifth starter spot on the Opening Day roster.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now