Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Can't escape fourth in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Bellozo (0-1) took the loss Monday versus the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Bellozo was recalled from Triple-A on Monday to replace Sandy Alcantara (paternity list) and lasted 76 pitches in a frigid night at Citi Field with a game-time temperature of 42 degrees. Despite yielding seven baserunners over the short outing, Bellozo managed to hold the Mets' lineup to one run -- scored on a Juan Soto double in the third inning. The Miami right-hander is likely to be sent back to the minors when Alcantara returns to the team.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now