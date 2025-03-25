Fantasy Baseball
Valente Bellozo News: Makes Miami rotation

Published on March 25, 2025

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Bellozo will be part of the team's Opening Day rotation, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Bellozo was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month, but the Marlins are in need of reinforcements with Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (blister) going down. The 25-year-old managed a 3.67 ERA for Miami last season, but that came with a 5.72 FIP. Bellozo's leash will be short.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
