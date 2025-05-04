Valente Bellozo News: Remaining in rotation
Bellozo is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers in Miami.
Bellozo received the call back to the big leagues last week and stepped in as Miami's new No. 5 starter after Connor Gilliespie was demoted to Triple-A Jacksonville. The 25-year-old righty didn't have a strong showing in his start this past Friday, taking a loss to the Athletics while allowing five earned runs on four hits and four walks. Despite the poor outing, Bellozo will receive a second turn through the rotation, but he's unlikely to be in line for a lengthy stay with the big club. Ryan Weathers (forearm) has already made two rehab starts in the minors and could be ready to come off the 15-day injured list to bump Bellozo from the rotation by the middle of the month.