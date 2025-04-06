Valente Bellozo News: Set for major-league start

Bellozo is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Monday versus the Mets, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo will return to the big-league roster after being sent down to Jacksonville last week. The right-hander made the team's Opening Day rotation, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball against the Pirates on March 29. Bellozo will now replace Sandy Alcantara (personal) on the mound Monday against New York, as Alcantara is set to be placed on the paternity list.