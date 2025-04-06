Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Valente Bellozo headshot

Valente Bellozo News: Set for major-league start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Bellozo is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Monday versus the Mets, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo will return to the big-league roster after being sent down to Jacksonville last week. The right-hander made the team's Opening Day rotation, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball against the Pirates on March 29. Bellozo will now replace Sandy Alcantara (personal) on the mound Monday against New York, as Alcantara is set to be placed on the paternity list.

Valente Bellozo
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now