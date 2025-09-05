Making his first start since May 13 due to injuries in Miami's rotation, Bellozo ran into trouble immediately, surrendering a run from consecutive singles to the first three batters he faced before giving up a solo homer to Max Kepler in the second frame. The right-hander settled in with a 1-2-3 third inning, but his short outing wasn't enough to avoid the loss. Time will tell if the 25-year-old will be remaining in the rotation for another outing, but he could be lined up to return to his long relief role following Friday's start.