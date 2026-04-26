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Vance Honeycutt Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Honeycutt left Sunday's contest with High-A Frederick early with left thumb discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Honeycutt finished his day having gone 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout, and he is now batting .188 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 67 at-bats in 18 games at High-A this year. It's unclear what exactly the outfielder's injury is, but he can considered day-to-day for the time being.

Vance Honeycutt
Baltimore Orioles
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