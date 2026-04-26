Vance Honeycutt Injury: Exits early Sunday
Honeycutt left Sunday's contest with High-A Frederick early with left thumb discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Honeycutt finished his day having gone 0-for-1 with a walk and a strikeout, and he is now batting .188 with four home runs, 13 RBI, 12 runs scored and seven stolen bases over 67 at-bats in 18 games at High-A this year. It's unclear what exactly the outfielder's injury is, but he can considered day-to-day for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vance Honeycutt See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Draft Preview and Bets300 days ago
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Odds: Futures Market Update this WeekFebruary 19, 2025
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Betting: Teams to Make College World SeriesFebruary 11, 2025
-
College Baseball Picks
College Baseball Picks: 2025 Conference Champion FuturesFebruary 7, 2025
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft BlueprintJanuary 14, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vance Honeycutt See More