Vance Honeycutt headshot

Vance Honeycutt News: Advancing to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 10:30am

The Orioles promoted Honeycutt from High-A Frederick to Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Honeycutt put his speed on display at Frederick with 28 stolen bases and also slugged 10 home runs in 65 games, but he hit just .182 and struck out a 42.8 percent clip over 275 plate appearances. Though he'll move up to Double-A, Honeycutt's poor plate skills cast doubt on his ability to find success in the higher levels of the minors.

Vance Honeycutt
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vance Honeycutt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vance Honeycutt See More
MLB Draft Preview and Bets
MLB
MLB Draft Preview and Bets
Author Image
John Venezia
June 30, 2025
College Baseball Odds: Futures Market Update this Week
MLB
College Baseball Odds: Futures Market Update this Week
Author Image
John Venezia
February 19, 2025
College Baseball Betting: Teams to Make College World Series
MLB
College Baseball Betting: Teams to Make College World Series
Author Image
John Venezia
February 11, 2025
College Baseball Picks: 2025 Conference Champion Futures
MLB
College Baseball Picks: 2025 Conference Champion Futures
Author Image
John Venezia
February 7, 2025
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
MLB
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint
Author Image
James Anderson
January 14, 2025