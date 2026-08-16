Vance Honeycutt News: Advancing to Double-A
The Orioles promoted Honeycutt from High-A Frederick to Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Honeycutt put his speed on display at Frederick with 28 stolen bases and also slugged 10 home runs in 65 games, but he hit just .182 and struck out a 42.8 percent clip over 275 plate appearances. Though he'll move up to Double-A, Honeycutt's poor plate skills cast doubt on his ability to find success in the higher levels of the minors.
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