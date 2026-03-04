Vance Honeycutt News: Power surge in Grapefruit League
Honeycutt went 1-for-1 with a solo home run during Wednesday's Grapefruit League against Houston.
The 22-year-old center fielder is taking the Grapefruit League by storm -- he's now gone yard in each of his four at-bats so far this spring. Honeycutt was a first-round pick during the 2024 MLB Draft, and he's looking to put a discouraging 2025 campaign at the plate in the rear-view mirror as he continues his development in the minor leagues in 2026. Last season with High-A Aberdeen, Honeycutt hit .171 with just five homers, 12 doubles and 24 RBI over 374 at-bats.
