Vance Honeycutt News: Promoted to Double-A

Honeycutt was promoted to Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Honeycutt will move up a level in the Orioles' minor-league system after batting .182 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 41 runs scored and 28 stolen bases over 63 games with High-A Frederick this season. The 23-year-old will likely have to prove he can hit for a higher average before he'd be promoted to Triple-A Norfolk down the road.