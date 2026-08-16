Vance Honeycutt News: Promoted to Double-A
Honeycutt was promoted to Double-A Chesapeake on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Honeycutt will move up a level in the Orioles' minor-league system after batting .182 with 10 home runs, 31 RBI, 41 runs scored and 28 stolen bases over 63 games with High-A Frederick this season. The 23-year-old will likely have to prove he can hit for a higher average before he'd be promoted to Triple-A Norfolk down the road.
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