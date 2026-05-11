Vance Honeycutt headshot

Vance Honeycutt News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Honeycutt (thumb) was activated from the 7-day injured list Thursday.

Honeycutt missed just under two weeks of game action while tending to a left thumb injury. He's gone 3-for-11 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in three games since returning from the shelf.

Vance Honeycutt
Baltimore Orioles
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