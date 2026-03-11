Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom Injury: Departs early with sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Grissom was removed from Wednesday's Cactus League game against the White Sox in the first inning due to a sore left hand, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Grissom presumably sustained the injury on one of his swings in the top of the first, with the at-bat culminating in a strikeout. Kyren Paris came on to replace Grissom at shortstop in the bottom half of the inning. Grissom, who is competing for a utility role with the Angels, can be viewed as day-to-day.

