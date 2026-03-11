Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Grissom was pulled from Wednesday's Cactus League game versus the White Sox in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Grissom struck out to lead off the game in the top of the first inning and was then lifted before taking the field in the bottom of the frame. He did not suffer an obvious injury, but the Angels should offer an explanation soon as to why Grissom exited.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
