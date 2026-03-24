Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 5:53pm

The Angels placed Grissom (hand) on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to Sunday.

Grissom received a cortisone shot last week to help treat his sore left hand. The Angels skipper noted that the 25-year-old has progressed well since then and has begun hitting off a tee and fielding grounders, but he won't be ready to go for the start of the season. Once healthy, Grissom is expected to take on a bench utility role.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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