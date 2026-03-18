Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom Injury: Receives cortisone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Grissom said Wednesday that he received a cortisone shot in his injured left hand this week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grissom is unsure if he'll need to open the season on the injured list. The 25-year-old infielder was injured last week during a Cactus League contest against the White Sox. Acquired from the Red Sox over the winter, Grissom spent the entire 2025 season at Triple-A Worcester, where he posted a .783 OPS with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 69 runs scored and nine stolen bases across 418 plate appearances. He's trying to win a utility job with the Angels.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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