Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Clubs grand slam in big win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Grissom went 3-for-5 with a home run and six RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Tigers.

The 25-year-old infielder got the Angels on the board with a two-run single in the third inning before launching his first career grand slam off Will Vest in the eighth to put his team in the lead for good. Grissom snapped a 2-for-28 skid with the big performance, and since joining the big-league roster in mid-April he's slashing .233/.308/.379 with three homers, eight runs and 19 RBI in 32 games while seeing action at first base, second base and third base. Advanced stats paint a rosier picture, however -- his 91.0 mph average exit velocity and 47.9 percent hard-hit rate are comparable to Mike Trout's.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
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