Vaughn Grissom News: Drives in two runs Friday

Grissom went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Angels' 8-5 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Grissom put the Angels on the board with an RBI single in the third before driving in another run with a double in the eighth. He's up to 23 RBI on the season, eight of which have come over his last four games. Grissom is slashing .235/.305/.383 with 11 extra-base hits and 10 runs scored across 132 plate appearances.