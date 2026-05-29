Vaughn Grissom headshot

Vaughn Grissom News: Drives in two runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Grissom went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored during the Angels' 8-5 loss to the Rays on Friday.

Grissom put the Angels on the board with an RBI single in the third before driving in another run with a double in the eighth. He's up to 23 RBI on the season, eight of which have come over his last four games. Grissom is slashing .235/.305/.383 with 11 extra-base hits and 10 runs scored across 132 plate appearances.

Vaughn Grissom
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaughn Grissom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Vaughn Grissom See More
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 Dynasty Baseball Prospect Rankings & Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
12 days ago