Vaughn Grissom News: Elevated to leadoff spot

Grissom will start at first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians.

Zach Neto -- who batted leadoff in each of the Angels' first 43 games this season -- has been slumping and will bat sixth Wednesday. Grissom hit his second home run of the season in Tuesday's loss to Cleveland and sports a .922 OPS over his last five contests. It seems unlikely that the Angels would move Neto down five spots in the batting order for just one game, so Grissom could get a chance to stake claim of the leadoff spot while Neto tries to snap out of his funk.