Vaughn Grissom News: Filling short side of platoon

Grissom will start at second base and bat third in Monday's game against the White Sox, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Grissom is coming off a big weekend series in Kansas City, where he went 5-for-8 with three doubles and one run while starting in two of the three contests. Both of those starts came against left-handed pitching, and he'll remain in the lineup Monday while Chicago sends southpaw Anthony Kay to the bump. Grissom looks poised to continue holding down the short side of a platoon at the keystone with Adam Frazier.